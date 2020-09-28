KLST Player of the Week: Rodriguez showcases duel-threat ability in win over Brownfield

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez did it all in the Chief’s 63-40 win over Brownfield Friday night at San Angelo Stadium

The senior completed 21 of his 40 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball 13 times for 139 yards and four more scores. Rodriguez also converted all nine of Lake View’s point-after attempts.

Lake View (3-2) will travel to Fabens (0-0) on Friday. Kickoff from Wildcat Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

