KLST Player of the Week: Rodriguez fuels Chiefs to comeback win

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View senior quarterback back Albert Rodriguez is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after helping the Chiefs overcome a 19-point deficit to beat Pecos 44-41 Friday night at Eagle Stadium.

The senior completed 27 of 45 passes (60 comp%) for 369 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead 30-yard score to senior wide receiver Brandon Herrera with 3:13 remaining in the game.

Rodriguez also threw two interceptions, added 49 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.

Lake View is set to battle Sweetwater next Friday at San Angelo Stadium for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

