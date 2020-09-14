KLST Player of the Week: Rodriguez does it all in Grape Creek’s win over TLCA

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Grape Creek senior quarterback and linebacker Jorge Rodriguez fueled the Eagles to their first win of the season, defeating TLCA 42-12 last Friday at Lake View Stadium.

The senior was a force on both sides of the ball and he made it known. Rodriguez carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered eight tackles on defense, five for a loss and three sacks.

Grape Creek (1-2) will host Coleman (2-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

