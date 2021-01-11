KLST Player of the Week: Manley guides Ballinger to 2-0 week, 15-0 overall

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Ballinger Bearcats are the lone undefeated Concho Valley basketball team after their 61-45 win over then-unbeaten TLCA last Friday.



It’s rare to see two undefeated teams battling at this point in the season, but the Bearcats and this week’s KLST Player of the Week, senior guard Kenkrik Manley, got the job done.



Ballinger started the week with an 80-41 win over Brady on Tuesday. Manley led the Bearcats with a game-high 28 points while shooting four of eight from behind the arc. The senior also recorded seven rebounds and six steals.



Three days later, Manley scored 20 points on 50-percent shooting against TLCA, hauling in four rebounds and dishing four assists in the process.



The Bearcats are 15-0, 4-0 in District 6-3 and they’ll take that spotless record on the road Tuesday to face the Wall Hawks.



The versatile Manley is this week’s KLST Player of the Week.

