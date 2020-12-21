KLST Player of the Week: Knittel runs through May, named Offensive MVP

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling City senior running back Cross Knittel is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after running through No. 3 May in the Class 1A Division I State Championship game.



The Eagles defeated the Tigers 68-22 in mercy-rule fashion for the program’s first state championship and the senior played a major factor in the win.



Knittel carried the ball 11 times for 247 yards and scored five total touchdowns. He was named Offensive MVP of the state title game for his dominant performance.



Just three days later, the senior earned more honors when the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association voted Knittel as Offensive MVP of Class 1A Division I.



This year, Knittel racked up 2,033 rushing yards, averaged over 14 yards per carry and scored 40 total touchdowns.

