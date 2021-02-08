KLST Player of the Week: Irion County’s Conner lethal from deep

VERIBEST, Texas — No. 4 Veribest lifted its second district championship in three years after thrashing Eden 55-22 last Friday in the team's regular season finale.

The Lady Falcons put together a huge second half against the Lady Bulldogs, allowing their opposition to score just four points in the third and fourth quarters. Veribest finished second in District 11-1A last year before reeling off a historic run to the program's first state tournament.

"We fell short of our goal last year and that's one thing we kind of talked about," Veribest Head Coach Chris Schlicke said. "We felt like something was taken from us last year and it's a business and we need to go win this taking no one for granted."

Securing the District 12-1A title this year holds a special meaning to the Lady Falcons and Schlicke spoke to KLST Sports after the district title win.

Veribest (22-1, 12-0) will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Eden (14-3, 9-2) will battle Blackwell in the Class 1A Bi-District Round on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in Winters.