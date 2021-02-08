KLST Player of the Week: Irion County’s Conner lethal from deep

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 22 Irion County junior forward Parker Conner totaled 43 points in two games last week against Robert Lee and Sterling City.

On Tuesday against the Steers, Conner scored 20 points and drained six three pointers. As an encore, the junior knocked in seven three pointers and poured in a game-high 23 points against Sterling City.

Conner shot 13-of-16 (81%) from behind the arc during the two-game span.

Irion County (17-4, 9-0) has clinched the District 11-1A title outright, but will wrap up its regular season on Feb. 9 at home against Blackwell (3-12, 2-7). Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule