KLST Player of the Week: Irion County’s Conner lethal from deep

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 22 Irion County junior forward Parker Conner totaled 43 points in two games last week against Robert Lee and Sterling City.
On Tuesday against the Steers, Conner scored 20 points and drained six three pointers. As an encore, the junior knocked in seven three pointers and poured in a game-high 23 points against Sterling City.
Conner shot 13-of-16 (81%) from behind the arc during the two-game span.
Irion County (17-4, 9-0) has clinched the District 11-1A title outright, but will wrap up its regular season on Feb. 9 at home against Blackwell (3-12, 2-7). Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.