KLST Player of the Week: Ferguson’s game-sealing tackle sends Sterling City to state final

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 1 Sterling City is moving on to the Class 1A Div. I State Championship after beating No. 2 Borden County 48-40 in overtime Saturday night at the Mustang Bowl.



The Eagles overcame a 16-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and tied the game at 40 with no time remaining. Sterling City scored on its first possession of overtime to give the Eagles’ their first lead of the game, but when the Coyotes tried to respond, senior offensive lineman and linebacker Chance Ferguson was there to make the stop on fourth down.



The senior’s game-sealing tackle helped send Sterling City to its first state final since 2010 and he’s this week’s KLST Player of the Week for his efforts on both sides of the ball. Along with recording multiple tackles, Ferguson hauled in four passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns.



No. 1 Sterling City (14-0) will battle No. 3 May (13-1) for the Class 1A Div. I State Title on Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles shuts down Irion County’s comeback bid

MERTZON, Texas — Miles escaped a late scare and pulled out a win over Irion County 52-47 Saturday morning.Freshman p…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Petrey’s 22 points helps Miles over Irion County

MERTZON, Texas — Miles controlled the game from start to finish and earned a 50-44 win over Irion County Saturday m…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City state championship bound, beats No. 2 Borden County in overtime

SWEETWATER, Texas– The No. 1 Sterling City Eagles are headed to the 1A State Championship game after beating No. 2…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars roll past Water Valley

CHRISTOVAL, Texas–Christoval Boys Basketball hosted Water Valley on Saturday and the Cougars won, 52-35. The Cougars…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Jones drops 28 points in win over Forsan

CHRISTOVAL, Texas– Christoval Girls Basketball hosted Forsan Saturday morning and the Lady Cougars won 44-33. Graci…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View takes care of Fort Stockton

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View defeated Fort Stockton 52-46 Friday night at Ben Norton Gym.The Chiefs will travel to B…