KLST Player of the Week: Davis helps Sterling City to first state tournament

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 7 Sterling City continues to make history on the volleyball court this season and senior defensive specialist Braquel Davis has left it all between the lines.

The Lady Eagles beat No. 8 Northside and No. 2 Veribest last week to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in school history, and Davis’ heart, leadership, serving and defensive ability has played a key role in Sterling City’s success.

“She is a strong leader on our team and has a heart that barely fits in the gym,” head coach Shannon Blackwelder said. “Her stats don’t show how important she is to our team. She is one of our best servers.”

Davis is averaging two aces and eight digs per game and will look to lead the team post No. 3 Blum on Nov. 17 for a spot in the Class 1A State Championship match.

First serve from Brownwood Coliseum is set for 3:30 p.m.

