KLST Player of the Week: Central’s Brown ties school record in win over Abilene

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central’s senior quarterback Malachi Brown joined some special company after Friday’ 53-32 win over Abilene in the District 2-6A opener.

First reported by the San Angelo Standard-Times, Brown became the sixth quarterback in Central history to throw five touchdowns passes in a single game, joining Maverick Mclvor, Cal Vincent, Braden Hucks, Mickey Scott and Shea Morenz.

The senior completed 19 of 28 passes for 336 yards, five touchdowns and accounted for 390 total yards of offense.

Central (1-3) will travel to Frenship (2-2) on Friday. Kickoff from Peoples Bank Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

