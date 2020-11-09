KLST Player of the Week: Brown breaks Central passing record

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central senior quarterback Malachi Brown has done it again.

Yes, this is his second KLST Player of the Week award this season, but we’re not talking about that.

Right now, we’re relishing in the fact that the Central single-game passing touchdown record now belongs to one student-athlete, and it’s Brown who stands above the rest.

The senior’s historic performance helped the Bobcats to a 54-31 win over Midland High on Friday and it also helped clinch a playoff spot for the 12th straight year under head coach Brent Davis.

Brown completed 25 of 41 passes for 245 yards and threw a school record six touchdown passes. The record-breaking touchdown came on a 12-yard strike to senior wide receiver Jalen Leifeste in the fourth quarter.

The previous record of five touchdown passes in a single game was originally set by Shea Morenz in 1990, and since then, five other quarterbacks have reached the mark: Mickey Scott (2013), Braden Hucks (2014), Cal Vincent (2014), Maverick McIvor (2017), and Malachi Brown (2020).

Central (4-3, 4-0) has an open week this week and will return to action at home on Nov. 20 against Odessa Permian (5-2, 3-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

