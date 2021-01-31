KLST Player of the Week: Ballinger’s Jenna Battle efficient against Clyde, Brady

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ballinger junior guard Jenna Battle is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after helping the Lady Bearcats to wins over Clyde and Brady.

Battle poured in a game-high 20 points in Ballinger’s 48-32 win over Clyde last Tuesday. She then followed that with an eight-point performance against Brady.

Over the two game stretch, the junior averaged 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Ballinger is currently third in District 6-3A only behind Jim Ned and Wall with a 9-3 record.

Ballinger (16-6, 9-3) will travel to TLCA on Feb. 2. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule