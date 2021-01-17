KLST Player of the Week: Armstrong wills Wall to huge week, records two double-doubles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wall sophomore forward Everson Armstrong is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after helping the Hawks to wins over Ballinger and TLCA in District 6-3A.



Armstrong started the week scoring 10 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing two assists in Wall’s 45-36 upset win over Ballinger. The sophomore then recorded a 30-point performance to go along with another 10 rebounds and two assists in an overtime win against TLCA.



Wall was trailing by 10 points with three minutes to play against the Eagles, but Armstrong willed the Hawks to a comeback.

Here’s Armstrong’s full highlights against TLCA on Jan. 15:

First place Wall (11-5, 5-1) will travel to Brady on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

