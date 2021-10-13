JUST NOW: UIL SEC rules Wolfforth Frenship must forfeit win to San Angelo Central due to an ineligible player

AUSTIN– The UIL State Executive Committee ruled in a 3-0 vote Wolfforth Frenship must forfeit its win against San Angelo Central in week 5 due to an ineligible player entering the contest.

The Tigers had a player who was ejected for an unsportsmanlike penalty in the second half of the previous week against Amarillo High. By UIL rules the player would be unable to play for the remainder of that game and the first half of the next contest.



The Bobcats improve to 2-1 in District 2-6A, while Frenship falls to 0-3 due to the ruling.