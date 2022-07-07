SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Eden football team will have a new head coach once the season kicks off in just over a month.

Josh Raulston, a first time head coach, will be leading the Bulldogs onto the field this season. Raulston has spent the last four years as the head coach of the boys track team at Knock City, assisting with the football and basketball teams as well. Prior to that, Raulston spent a year at Abbott as a boys assitant and two years at Cherokee as a defensive coordinator and head basketball coach.

Raulston provided the following statement to KLST/KSAN saying, “becoming a head football coach has been a goal of mine since getting into education. I’m excited that Eden has given me that opportunity, and I look forward to working with these kids to build a strong program. We are going to have a young team, with a lot of learning ahead of us, but those challenges just add to the excitement. We have a great schedule and it will be a great year”.

The Bulldogs get their season started August 26th on the road against Leakey.