SAN ANGELO, Texas — Week one of Texas high school football has officially wrapped in the Concho Valley with the Irion County Hornets looking to capitalize on a historic 2022 season.

The Hornets made history last season after going undefeated in district play with an 11-1 overall record. Irion County made it to the 1A State Semi-Finals before falling to Abbott.

This year’s group lost a few core members from last season after graduation, but they are bringing back athletes with experience who had to step into big moments last season.

“I want to come out of two-a-days as a team,” said Hornets leader and quarterback, Wyatt Morris. “I want to come out of two-a-days as an absolute monster. I want all of us to work together, prove that we are a team and that’s our main goal.”

Under a new head honcho, Shawn Harrison is stepping into the role as the Hornet’s new head coach filling Don Coffel’s role.

“They kind of started in the summer with taking ownership and, they’ve stepped into some leadership roles and it’s kind of carried over from the summer to now and, they’re excited about, it’s their time, it’s their chance. They’ve worked hard this summer so their energy coming in, and they were excited. They know it’s theirs, we talked about it last fall,” said Hornet’s new head coach, Shawn Harrison.

“Energy has been great. I just love these boys,” said Hornets junior fullback, Parker Posey. “We all have a really tight bond together, we’ve been playing together since seventh, and eighth grade and we know each other. The chemistry is there and we’re all excited.”