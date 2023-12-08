SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets met up with the Mason Punchers out on the hardwood Friday afternoon in an all-Concho Valley matchup on day two of play in the Sonora Bank and Trust Tournament.

The Hornets jumped out to a significant lead early in the first, hitting double-digit scoring while the Punchers were only able to get two points on the board.

Be Pinter helped get the Punchers on the board, and kept them on the board along with the help from Edwin Nvila.

The Hornets breeze past the Punchers on day two of play, picking up a 30-piece victory, winning 60-27 over Mason, and await their seeding for day three of play.