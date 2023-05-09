SAN ANGELO, Texas — “It’s always been basketball,” said senior Trevin Coffell when it came down to making the decision on what sport he wanted to take to the collegiate level, ultimately committing to Sul Ross State.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted a basketball in my hand. There’s been no question about it and you know football is fun, and that was a debate. You know, if I wanted to go play, but my true love is basketball,” said Trevin Coffell.

But his dad, who has also been his coach for the past four years, believes that the ceiling doesn’t exist in basketball for Trevin just yet.

“I’m pretty excited that he gets to focus strictly on basketball, his true love. He loves all sports, but that’s his number one, and to get to do that year-round, I just feel like his growth is going to be astronomical,” said Don Coffell.

As his time winds down at Irion County, Trevin says he will always remember his time as a Hornet.

“The community is better than I’ve ever seen. You go to away games and we have more crowd at away games than they do at home,” said Trevin Coffell. “The coaches, everybody has our back.”

Trevin is not only saying goodbye to Irion County, he is saying goodbye to his dad, who has been his coach for the past few years, but for Don Coffell, he’s going to take this time to enjoy watching his son play.

“The biggest reason for my retirement from coaching is so I can go enjoy those hopefully four years, and possibly be on and get to enjoy it as a spectator, as a fan, as a true fan,” said Don Coffell. “I’m sure the coach will never leave me and I’m sure he’ll still look to me on some of that front but such a blessing and super excited to get to watch him play college basketball.”

“It’s going to be tough not seeing him on the sideline with me or on the bench, but seeing him up in the stands, still getting his input after the game, and telling me what I need to work on is going to be huge for me,” said Trevin Coffell.