SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our week twelve and Bi-District KSAN Collision of the Week goes to Irion County Hornets #7 Wyatt Morris for his smashing hit against May to slow down their offense.

Running back, quarterback, Wyatt Morris picks up the title this week, not only for his smashing hit, but his overall performance in this Bi-District matchup against May.

Wyatt Morris had five rushing touchdowns, with 29 carries for 277 yards. Morris also had one passing touchdown, went two-for-two, and had 61 passing yards, as well as one receiving touchdown, two receptions for 71 yards.