SAN ANGELO, Texas — It was a big day over at Irion County high school as the students, teachers, and community joined in celebrating Trevin Coffell and Bo Morrow as they signed to continue their athletic careers with Sul Ross St.

“When you sign the paper, you know that you’re actually going to play. You’re actually going to go over there, and you’re a part of a college team now,” said Trevin Coffell, who signed with the Lobos basketball team.

Coffell was a big part of not just the Hornet basketball team, but as well as the football and track team, and even was involved in rodeo. He scored 2,000 points and had 1,000 rebounds in his career, during the four years he was on Varsity, the Hornets averaged 29 wins per season.

But today, he put pen to paper in front of his community, officially pursuing his one true love, basketball.

“It means everything to me, just sitting down and seeing everybody in the crowd, seeing all the faces and finally, the whole season I’ve been looking forward to this moment, so it’s finally here and I’m just going to enjoy it,” said Coffell.

Bo Morrow is also joining Coffell, but for him, he is focusing on his one true love, football.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet; I think it’s all going to hit me and hopefully I’m ready,” said Morrow about the past few weeks, of committing and signing.

Morrow has been a part of the Hornet football team and had 65 touchdowns in his four years as a receiver with Irion County. He played a pivotal role on each of the Hornet basketball and track teams. On top of 65 touchdowns, Morrow also had over 2,500 yards receiving, making the playoffs every year, with 36 wins.

“It’s cool, and I hope the little ones look up and just follow in our footsteps,” said Morrow.

Coffell and Morrow still have a little bit more time as Hornets, taking in their last few “lasts”, their 2023 athletic banquet, and then finally graduation, before packing up and heading out to Sul Ross St.