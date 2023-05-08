SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets and Lady Hornets are gearing up to head to the state track and field meet, sending a pretty good-sized group of athletes to compete.

On the girl’s side, the Lady Hornets are competing in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays, along with senior Lady Hornet, Audrey Tillman, who is also competing in the 200-meter dash and long jump.

“I mean it definitely means a lot,” said Tillman. “It’s been four years building up to this. My first year was obviously kind of wrecked by COVID so I didn’t get to do that my freshman year and then ever since then we’ve just been building and building up for this moment right here and of course super special as a senior, just with this team and with the coaches I’ve had since I was a little bitty eighth grader.”

On the boy’s side of the events, Trevin Coffell is competing in the 300-meter hurdles, Bo Morrow in the 200-meter dash, Tayte Cormier in the mile, and Jordan Harrison in the triple jump.

“Hopefully we place, I mean, one, two, or three at the state track meet is pretty good. So, I’m going to try my best and get us points and hope everybody else does too,” said senior Bo Morrow.