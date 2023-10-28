SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Menard Yellowjackets hosted the Irion County Hornets in their week ten matchup out on Findlay Field Friday night.

The Hornets would jump out to a 16-0 lead before Wyatt Terrell ran a touchdown for Menard to close the gap to 16-6.

It would go back and forth all game long, but Irion County would come out victorious 77-32.

The Hornets now turn their attention to the Veribest Falcons, next week, fighting for a chance to claim the District 13-1A title. Menard will hit the road and round out their season on the road against the Eden Bulldogs.