SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets took on the Spur Bulldogs in Blackwell, Texas, Thursday evening looking for their first win.

The Hornets would get on the board first after recovering a fumble from the Bulldogs, running it in for a touchdown, and they never looked back.

Irion County takes down the Spur Bulldogs 48-0 to pick up a week two win, along with their first win this season. The Hornets will be back in action next Friday, September 7th, on the road at Roby. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.