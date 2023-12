SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Hornets and Hornets wrapped up day two of the Billy Barnett Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday.

The Lady Hornets dominated over Bandera picking up a 20-piece victory, 63-38, and will be back in action for their last game of the tournament, Saturday against Mason.

The #12 Hornets fell in a tight contest to #20 McMullen on Saturday, dropping 41-36, and will close out the Billy Barnett Holiday Hoops Classic in the final game Saturday at 4:45 p.m. against Christoval.