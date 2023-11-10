SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets took on May in the Bi-District round of the Texas High School Football Playoffs at Griffith Stadium at Robert Lee High School.

The Hornets struck first in their first game drive and would get another touchdown in their second possession, both by senior, Wyatt Morris.

After an Irion County fumble, the Tigers would capitalize taking the lead for the first time over the Hornets and it would be a back-and-forth shootout between both offenses to end the game.

Irion County would fall in this one 92-70 against the May Tigers and end their season back-to-back District 13-1A champions.