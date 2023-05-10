SAN ANGELO, Texas — Making the decision on where to go to college was just a little easier to Irion County’s, Bo Morrow. Sul Ross State caught his eye, and he caught their eyes. After graduation, he’ll join the Lobo’s football team, getting the opportunity to give all his attention to one sport.

“Being able to just play one sport,” said Bo Morrow. “I’m really looking forward to doing that all year round and just getting better, especially in football, playing both sides, defense and offense. Now I get to play just offense, and I can focus more on my position and work on my skills.”

His dad, John Morrow, coached Bo the past four years as he was a member of the Hornet basketball team, and is excited to see how Bo does focusing on one sport.

“I’m excited for him,” said John Morrow. “You know, he’s always done at least three sports, so to be able to focus on one sport and just concentrate on that, I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Bo has always had his family with him on the sidelines, court, and track growing up, but on this journey, since he won’t be too far from home, they will be in the stands.

“It’s a good thing that they’ll be able to come watch, and I’m not leaving the state. I’m staying in state, and I could’ve played out of state, but I didn’t want to leave Texas,” said Bo Morrow.

The father and son bond will never break, even through distance, and his dad can’t help but admit throughout all the excitement, with this chapter closing, he feels a little sad.

“That bond that a father and a son have has been very special,” said John Morrow. “So, as it comes to a close, as far as high school or this time in his life, just a little sad but happy.”

College is a new start for Bo Morrow, but as he heads into this unknown chapter, he will always remember the people who were good to him growing up.

“Kinda nervous, on a new place, new people, got to make new friends, got to meet new people. Just leaving this town, it’s been good to me, but you know, I think it’s time for my next chapter,” said Bo Morrow.