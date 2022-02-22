MERTZON– It’s business as usual for the Irion County boys basketball team ahead of its bi-district playoff matchup.



The Hornets (27-3) completed another successful regular season with only three losses while securing their fourth straight district title in the process.



Irion County is no stranger to playoff basketball. The Hornets have made the regional tournament the last three seasons, falling short of the state tournament each time.



This year’s team is hopeful they’re the group to get over the playoff hump and make it to state.



Hear from junior forwards Bo Morrow and Trevin Coffell, along with junior guard Jordan Harrison on this year’s team in the video above.