Irion County ready for challenge against Blackwell

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERTZON — Irion County is just one of two Concho Valley teams still undefeated.

The Hornets (5-0) have mercy-ruled every opponent so far this season and are outscoring teams 297-48.

This week they’ll face a battle test Blackwell team, who has a winning track record.

Hear what head coach Don Coffell and senior running back Riley Gryder had to say in the video above.

Irion County travels to Blackwell at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule