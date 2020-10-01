Irion County ready for challenge against Blackwell

MERTZON — Irion County is just one of two Concho Valley teams still undefeated.
The Hornets (5-0) have mercy-ruled every opponent so far this season and are outscoring teams 297-48.
This week they’ll face a battle test Blackwell team, who has a winning track record.
Hear what head coach Don Coffell and senior running back Riley Gryder had to say in the video above.
Irion County travels to Blackwell at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
