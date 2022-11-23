SAN ANGELO, TX. — Due to the expected forecast on Friday, it has been announced that Irion County’s regional final game against Jonesboro has been moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Early.

The game, originally scheduled for Friday evening, is one of the handful of games in West Texas being moved due to the threat of weather and traveling conditions.

Irion County will look to continue it’s historic season Saturday afternoon against the third ranked Eagles. Stay with conchovalleyhomepage.com for anything high school football related.