MERTZON — Irion County cruised to a 57-8 third quarter mercy-rule victory over District 14-1A Divison I opponent Veribest at O.K. Wolfenbarger Stadium.
The Hornets (8-1, 2-1 in district) move one step closer to clinching the final playoff spot in their district.
Irion County’s regular-season final is against Eden at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Sanders Field.
Irion County mercy-rules Veribest, keeps playoff hopes alive
