Irion County mercy-rules Veribest, keeps playoff hopes alive

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERTZON — Irion County cruised to a 57-8 third quarter mercy-rule victory over District 14-1A Divison I opponent Veribest at O.K. Wolfenbarger Stadium.

The Hornets (8-1, 2-1 in district) move one step closer to clinching the final playoff spot in their district.

Irion County’s regular-season final is against Eden at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Sanders Field.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule