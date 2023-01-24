SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was a special night over in Mertzon, Texas as the Irion County community came together for a celebration of many sorts on Tuesday night.

Between the girls’ and boys’ games against Blackwell, a special dedication ceremony was held to celebrate with the community of their brand-new ‘Hornet Gymnasium’. The 30,000 square foot gym was voted on back in the spring of 2019 when the voters of Irion County ISD passed an 18 million dollar bond for upgrades around campus, the biggest part, being the new gym.

Then, during halftime of the girls’ game with Blackwell, the Irion County football team, which will be forever remembered in the city of Mertzon, Texas received their state final four medals. A team that made so much history this past year on the gridiron, took one final trip down memory lane Tuesday night to look back at the amazing accomplishments they achieved.

“It was great. All the hard work that we prepared, all the blood sweat, and tears we put into this year, and just to get a medal around our neck is awesome and a great feeling,” said Hornet Trevin Coffell.

As for the games, both the Irion County teams came out victorious. In the opener, the Lady Hornets moved to 5-1 in District 11-1A play with a 47-23 victory. KK Hart led Irion County with 18 points. In the nightcap, the fourth-ranked Irion County team also came away with a win, defeating Blackwell 58-38 and remaining unbeaten in district play. Both Irion County teams are back in action Friday at Robert Lee.