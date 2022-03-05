SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since 1961, the Hornets of Irion County are headed to the state tournament following their 68-37 victory over Hermleigh.

The Hornets led from opening tip, to the final buzzer, do in part to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter. Jordan Harrison led the Hornets with 19 points, and Trevin Coffell pitched in with 18 points.

“I tell my kids to be aggressive, we hang our hat on defense, they got after it, and I love them and they played hard and they reprsented Irion County well, said John Morrow, Hornet head coach.

“We’re not done yet but it’s real nice to celebrate. My first initial thought was tears and the water works were definitely coming on but it was just great, said Trevin Coffell, Hornet Junior.

“We play together honestly, we argue and bicker but at the end of the day we are all there for each other and I feel like that is what makes us a great team, said Jordan Harrison, Hornet Junior.

Irion County will now play Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio against Texline.