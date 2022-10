SAN ANGELO, TX. — Despite winning the first set in thrilling fashion Tuesday night, Central would drop their District match with Midland Legacy in four sets.

The loss now puts the Lady Cats at 25-13 overall and 1-3 in District 2-6A. Central is back in action on Friday at Midland High.

The Wall Lady Hawks remained unbeaten in District 6-3A with their sweep over Jim Ned on Tuesday night. Wall is back in action next Tuesday at Clyde.