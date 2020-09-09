Hot start Chiefs focused on matchup with Sweetwater

SAN ANGELO — For the second consecutive year, Lake View is off to a 2-0 start and continues to show signs of improvement under head coach Hector Guevara.

The Chiefs are fresh off a 44-41 comeback win over Pecos, where they scored 22 unanswered points. Senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez played a major role, throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

It was an emotional win, but without forgetting last week’s efforts, they’re now focused on their matchup against Sweetwater.

The Mustangs (0-1) were scheduled to play Jim Ned and later Brownsboro, but both were canceled due to Covid-19 related issues.

Lake View hosts Sweetwater at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.