Lake View High School — Team Scores

Hot start Chiefs focused on matchup with Sweetwater

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO — For the second consecutive year, Lake View is off to a 2-0 start and continues to show signs of improvement under head coach Hector Guevara.

The Chiefs are fresh off a 44-41 comeback win over Pecos, where they scored 22 unanswered points. Senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez played a major role, throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

It was an emotional win, but without forgetting last week’s efforts, they’re now focused on their matchup against Sweetwater.

The Mustangs (0-1) were scheduled to play Jim Ned and later Brownsboro, but both were canceled due to Covid-19 related issues.

Lake View hosts Sweetwater at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule

Oklahoma High School Scores