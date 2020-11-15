History Made: Sterling City headed to state semifinals, beats Veribest in regional final

ABILENE, Texas– The No. 7 Sterling City volleyball team is headed to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Lady Eagles (22-7) beat No. 2 Veribest (20-2) in a hard-fought match 3-1 (25-23, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19) in the 1A Region I Final.

“There are no words to describe how proud I am of my team,” Senior Setter Peighton Glass said. “We have worked so hard for this moment. Shoutout to Veribest though, because they are a really good team. I grew up with a lot of those girls and we are good friends. They put up a fight this evening.”

The Lady Falcons were in the regional final for the first time in program history, after advancing to the regional semifinals for the first time as well.



Sterling City will face No. 3 Blum in the State Semifinals.



