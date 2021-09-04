OZONA– The Ozona Lions hosted the Wink Wildcats at Lions Stadium.
Ozona was able to get on the board first but the Wildcats were able to respond quickly but the Wildcats were able to pull off their first win despite the lions putting up a good fight. The final 32-26.
View the highlights in the video above.
Ozona will travel to Reagan County to take on Big Lake Friday, September 10th.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wink gets first win of the season against Ozona
