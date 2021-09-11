HIGHLIGHTS: Wildcats run away from Bearcats 54-8

WATER VALLEY– The Water Valley Wildcats hosted the Garden City Bearcats at Diddle Young Field.
The Wildcats took no time to get on the board Nathan Treadaway zoomed into the endzone in early possession.
Connor Weise scored back to back to back touchdowns for the Wildcats to lead them to a 54-8 mercy-rule victory over Garden City.
Watch the highlights as well as hear from Water Valley Head Coach Nathan Hayes in the video above.
