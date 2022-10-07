SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats hosted the Iraan Braves at home in their third district match-up, looking for their first district win.

Going into the first quarter, Chaden Gibbs throws a deep ball downfield to Caleb Easterly, picking up a huge gain for the Wildcats.

Gibbs using his legs in the first quarter still, he is going to pick up some more yardage for Water Valley.

The Wildcats fall in this close match-up 10-8 and will go on to face McCamey next week on the road. Iraan will be back at home hosting undefeated Wink.