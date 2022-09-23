SAN ANGELO, Texas — It was a Wildcat showdown over in Water Valley as the Wink Wildcats traveled to take on our very own Water Valley Wildcats.

Wink was almost immediately getting on the board and from there it’s history.

Water Valley was unable to get on the board until later on in the second quarter. David Valeriano broke through countless Wink defenders and found an open pocket to run the ball downfield for the Water Valley touchdown.

That would be Water Valley’s lone score for a while in this game, after failing on a two-point conversion.

The Wildcats were able to get some more points on the board but couldn’t hold onto that Wink offense.

The Wildcats fall in their first district game to Wink 60-16 and are back in action next Friday for a Concho Valley match-up against the Eldorado Eagles.