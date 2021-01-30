HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley snaps losing skid, tops Blackwell

WATER VALLEY, Texas — Water Valley returned to action for the first time in 17 days and picked up a decisive win over Blackwell 38-36 Saturday afternoon.



Sophomore guard Emery Sears led all scorers with a game-high 21 points for Water Valley. Senior forward Kalysta Minton-Holland added 10 points. Darrien Kenney and Mykra Ibarra each scored a team-high eight points for Blackwell.



Water Valley (6-5, 2-3) will return to action on Feb. 5 against Robert Lee (14-5, 8-0). Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.



Blackwell (9-10, 4-3) has finished its regular season.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video