HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley picks up huge district win over Eden

EDEN, Texas — Water Valley stayed hot with a 56-6 win over Eden Friday night at Sanders Field.

The Wildcats are now the lone undefeated team in District 14-1A Division I and sit at 4-2 overall, 3-0 in district while Eden falls to 2-6, 1-1.

With only one game left on its schedule, Water Valley is in sole possession of first place in the district and will take next week off before wrapping up the regular season at home against Paint Rock (2-4, 0-2) on Nov. 6. The Bulldogs will host Paint Rock on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

