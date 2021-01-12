HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley, No. 16 Sterling City battle to the wire

WALL -- No. 15 Wall pull away in the second half to defeat Ballinger 47-28 in a District 6-3A contest on Tuesday.

Kamryn Williams led the Lady Hawks (16-1, 7-0 in district) with 15 points, while Avery Hoelscher added 11 points.

Both teams start the backstretch of district play on Friday. Wall hosts TLCA at 6:15 p.m., while Ballinger goes on the road to face Merkel at 6:15 p.m.