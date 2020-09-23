HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley makes statement with win over Bronte

WATER VALLEY, Texas — Water Valley defeated Bronte in straight sets (25-22, 25-13, 25-18) on Tuesday at Water Valley High School.

The Lady Wildcats improve to 6-2, 5-1 in District 7-2A and are now in sole possession of second place. Bronte falls to 7-8, 4-2 with the loss.

Water Valley travels to Olfen on Saturday while Bronte hits the road to Colorado City.

