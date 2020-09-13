HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley handles Loraine in straight sets

WATER VALLEY, Texas– Water Valley hosted Loraine on Saturday and won in straight sets (25-5, 25-11, 25-15). The Lady Wildcats improve to 3-2 and 2-1 in District 7-2A.

The Lady Wildcats will host Colorado City at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12th.

