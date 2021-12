SAN ANGELO, TX. — Both the boys and girls teams from Water Valley picked up home victories on Tuesday night. The boys topped Cornerstone 58-34, while the girls defeated Cornerstone as well 46-30.

Both Water Valley girls and boys are competing in the Klondike Tournament that starts on Thursday.

Cornerstone boys play in the Hermleigh Tournament that starts Thursday, and the girls play Midland TLCA next.