HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley beats Bronte in five sets

BRONTE, Texas– Water Valley defeated Bronte in five sets (25-10, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 12-15) on Saturday in a District 7-2A battle. The Lady Wildcats complete the season sweep over the Lady Longhorns, and clinch the second seed in the district. Bronte will be the third seed in District 7-2A.

Bronte (11-10, 8-4) will finish up the regular season on the road at Colorado city on Tuesday, October 20th.



