SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Wall Hawk boy’s basketball team inched one step closer to their 10th straight district title on Friday night with a 54-46 victory against rival Jim Ned.

In a battle of two of the three teams tied for first place in District 6-3A boy’s hoops, the Hawks hit timely shots down the stretch to move to 11-2 in district play. Augden Hallmark lead Wall with 21 points in the victory.

The Hawks finish up the regular season on Tuesday, February 14th when they travel to San Angelo TLCA for the outright District 6-3A title.