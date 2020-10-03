HIGHLIGHTS: Wall wins road match over TLCA

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Wall beat TLCA in straight sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-16) on Saturday in the first meeting between the two programs this season.

Wall (17-4, 3-1) will host Jim Ned on Tuesday, October 6th. TLCA will play at Clyde on Tuesday.

