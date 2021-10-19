SAN ANGELO– Wall easily cruised past TLCA (25-10, 25-16, 25-10) in straight a District 6-3A matchup.
The Lady Hawks (31-9 overall, 7-1 in district) host Jim Ned at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. If Wall wins, it will play Clyde at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30th in Coleman for the district title.
The Lady Eagles (4-5 in district) have clinched a playoff spot. TLCA goes on the road to face Clyde at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wall thumps TLCA, hangs on to 6-3A title hopes
