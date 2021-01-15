HIGHLIGHTS: Wall takes overtime slugfest against TLCA

WALL — Wall took over sole possession of first place in District 6-3A with a 66-56 overtime victory against TLCA on Friday.

The Hawks (11-5, 5-1 in district) overcame a 10 point deficit with under three minutes in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

The Eagles (15-2, 4-2) continues district play against Merkel at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at TLCA Gym

Wall goes on the road to face Merkel at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

