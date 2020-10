SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central is using their non-district schedule as a learning tool and with each passing week the Bobcats are an inch closer to finding their identity.

Through two weeks, Central finds itself in an interesting situation— the pieces are put together, but turnovers and mistakes are hurting the team as the Bobcats hold an 0-2 record after losing to Schertz Clemens 35-0 on Oct. 2.